One Arrested After Police Seize Handgun And $12,000 In Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of a handgun and $12,245 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on February 14th, 2024, they arrested an individual suspected of trafficking drugs between Windsor and Toronto. The suspect was apprehended at a unit in the 1600 block of Banwell Road

—officers located 0.5 grams of fentanyl powder and 30 oxycodone tablets in the suspect’s possession.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the Banwell Road residence. Officers seized 239 grams of MDMA, 15.9 grams of fentanyl, and 57.3 grams of crack cocaine. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, three digital scales, and drug packaging material.

The 28-year-old has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance, four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and five weapons offences.