Partly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
-2 °C
28 °F		CloudySun
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

One Arrested After Police Seize Handgun And $12,000 In Drugs

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 4:25pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of a handgun and $12,245 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on February 14th, 2024, they arrested an individual suspected of trafficking drugs between Windsor and Toronto. The suspect was apprehended at a unit in the 1600 block of Banwell Road
—officers located 0.5 grams of fentanyl powder and 30 oxycodone tablets in the suspect’s possession.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the Banwell Road residence. Officers seized 239 grams of MDMA, 15.9 grams of fentanyl, and 57.3 grams of crack cocaine. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, three digital scales, and drug packaging material.

The 28-year-old has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance, four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and five weapons offences.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message