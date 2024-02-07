CloudyNow
Male Arrested After Multiple Robberies In Essex County

Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 7:10pm

Lakeshore
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies involving the theft of motor vehicles throughout several communities within the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police say that around 8:30am Tuesday, they responded to a report of a robbery in the community of Lighthouse Cove.

With the assistance of the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, and Aviation Services, the individual was located near Highway 401 and Bloomfield Road and arrested without incident.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

