Increased Police Presence In The Town Of Kingsville

Last updated: Friday February 9th, 3:24pm

OPP laid charges after an incident in the Town of Kingsville on Friday.

Police say around 1:40am, they responded to a disturbance at a residence on Road 2 West in the Town of Kingsville. There was an increased police presence while members of the West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Crisis Negotiator Unit were dealing with an active police investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged two individuals.

A 62-year-old male from Kingsville has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

A 63-year-old male from Leamington has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The accused has been released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge on a later date.

Officers will continue to be in the area as the investigation continues; there is no threat to public safety.