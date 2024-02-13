Human Trafficking Project Leads To 13 Arrests Including Windsor Man

A 33-year-old Windsor man is among 13 charged in a Niagara Regional Police Service Human Trafficking Unit investigation that targeted people using the internet to communicate and meet in person with young persons believed to be offering sexual services for money.

Between January 31st, 2024, and February 3rd, 2024, NRPS detectives (Human Trafficking Unit, ICE Unit, Child Abuse Unit, Domestic Violence Unit) in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Led Joint Force Strategy and with the assistance multiple police and law enforcement agencies arrested 13 persons at a Niagara Falls hotel.

All 13 males have been charged with the Criminal Code offences of:

Luring a Child for the Purpose of Obtaining Sexual Service

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration from a Person Under 18 Years

Invite / Counsel, Sexual Exploitation of a Young Person

The arrested males were held in custody and attended video bail hearings.