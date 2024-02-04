Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Single-Vehicle Collision On Erie Street

Windsor Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 5:45 am, a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a stationary monument in the 400 block of Erie Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was sent to hospital with serious injuries. The driver’s injuries were later designated life-threatening, and they were sent to Detroit for further treatment.

The road was closed for approximately six hours while our Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. The area has since been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with dash-cam or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Traffic Department at 519-945-6645, ext. 222. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.