Partly CloudyNow
11 °C
51 °F
Periods Of RainThu
10 °C
50 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySat
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Charged After Three Vehicle Crash

Wednesday February 21st, 2024, 8:12am

Accidents
0
0

One person has been charged after a after three vehicle crash on Tuesday.

It happened just before 9:00am in the 9700 block of Walker Road in the Town of Essex.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old resident of Harrow, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Walker Road was closed between North Side Road and 12th Concession Road for several hours to assist with the investigation but has since been reopened.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message