Driver Charged After Three Vehicle Crash

One person has been charged after a after three vehicle crash on Tuesday.

It happened just before 9:00am in the 9700 block of Walker Road in the Town of Essex.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old resident of Harrow, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Walker Road was closed between North Side Road and 12th Concession Road for several hours to assist with the investigation but has since been reopened.