Driver Charged After Crash

Tuesday February 20th, 2024, 3:05pm

County News
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged an individual following a collision investigation.

Police say that around 2:15m on February 18th, a passenger vehicle entered the centre median on Highway 401 near the 68-kilometre marker.

The investigating officer observed signs of intoxication from the driver. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old of Tilbury was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

No serious injuries were reported.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on March 11th, 2024.

 

 

