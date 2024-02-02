Do You Know This Person?

Essex County OPP are looking to identify this person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in the Town of Tecumseh that occurred on January 6th, 2024.

If you can identify this individual, call Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.