Do You Know This Person?

Friday February 2nd, 2024, 11:45am

Crime & Police News
Essex County OPP are looking to identify this person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in the Town of Tecumseh that occurred on January 6th, 2024.

If you can identify this individual, call Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

windsoriteDOTca
