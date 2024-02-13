Cruising Through ‘The Change’ – Menopause The Musical #2 Hits Caesars Windsor

The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical hits Caesars Windsor for two performances. Catch Menopause The Musical #2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ from The Colosseum stage on Sunday, May 26th at 3:00pm and 8:00pm.

Menopause The Musical #2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is the sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived ‘The Change.’ The show works to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. While Menopause The Musical #2 picks up where the last show left off, audiences can immerse themselves in the second adventure without having seen the original.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, audiences will set sail with their beloved ladies for more hijinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical #2 is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship, plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses. Climb aboard for a highly charged trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not just the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The original musical debuted in Orlando, Florida, and ran Off-Broadway for four years, performing to more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a US national tour that is still running today. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino. Beloved for more than 20 years and enjoyed by more than 17 million, the show has played in every state in the continental USA, every province in Canada, and 500 cities worldwide.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16th at 10:00am.