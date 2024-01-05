CloudyNow
-1 °C
31 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
1 °C
34 °F		CloudyMon
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WITH VIDEO: Three Suspects Wanted For Pharmacy Robbery

Friday January 5th, 2024, 1:38pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.

Police say on December 4th at approximately 11:45pm, three suspects entered a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole several items.

When a store employee confronted the trio, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The employee sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message