WITH VIDEO: Three Suspects Wanted For Pharmacy Robbery

The Windsor Police Service continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.

Police say on December 4th at approximately 11:45pm, three suspects entered a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole several items.

When a store employee confronted the trio, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The employee sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.