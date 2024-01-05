WITH VIDEO: Three Suspects Wanted For Pharmacy Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 5th, 2024, 1:38pm
The Windsor Police Service continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.
Police say on December 4th at approximately 11:45pm, three suspects entered a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole several items.
When a store employee confronted the trio, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The employee sustained minor physical injuries as a result.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message