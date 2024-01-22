Windsor Police Officer Demoted For Discreditable Conduct



A member of the Windsor Police Service has been demoted after pleading guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Police say that Sergeant Steven Gawadzyn engaged in unwanted and inappropriate conduct involving female Windsor Police Service members under his supervision. He also improperly used law enforcement database management systems for personal use, contrary to established policy.

As a result, Gawadzyn will be demoted from the rank of sergeant to the rank of fourth-class constable. He won’t be eligible to be promoted back to the rank of sergeant for at least five years, at which time he will have to enter into the promotional process after demonstrating acceptable performance standards.

The order takes effect immediately.

Gawadzyn, a 21-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service, has been suspended with pay since the discreditable conduct charges were initially reported in February 2023. The Police Services Act requires that officers in these circumstances be paid while under suspension.

“The Windsor Police Service is committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful and free of harassment,” said Karel DeGraaf, Acting Deputy Chief, Operational Support. “We expect our members to conduct themselves professionally and to abide by our values and code of conduct. Members who fail to meet standards will be held accountable.”