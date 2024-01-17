Windsor Police Inspector Facing Discreditable Conduct Under Police Services Act

A senior member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act (PSA).

Windsor Police say that Inspector Ed Armstrong is “accused of acting in a manner that has the potential to bring disrepute to and undermine public confidence in the Windsor Police Service.”

The misconduct allegations surfaced last year, and a request was subsequently made to Peel Regional Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure a transparent and impartial process.

Inspector Armstrong, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1998, has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the PSA proceedings.

Police can not release further information as the matter is now before the tribunal.