Light SnowNow
-4 °C
24 °F
Chance Of FlurriesThu
-3 °C
27 °F		Periods Of SnowFri
-5 °C
23 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Police Inspector Facing Discreditable Conduct Under Police Services Act

Wednesday January 17th, 2024, 9:13am

Local News
0
0

A senior member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act (PSA).

Windsor Police say that Inspector Ed Armstrong is “accused of acting in a manner that has the potential to bring disrepute to and undermine public confidence in the Windsor Police Service.”

The misconduct allegations surfaced last year, and a request was subsequently made to Peel Regional Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure a transparent and impartial process.
Inspector Armstrong, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1998, has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the PSA proceedings.

Police can not release further information as the matter is now before the tribunal.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message