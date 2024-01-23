Vehicle Used To Smash Doors Of Tecumseh Mall

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects after a vehicle was used in a jewelry store break-and-enter at Tecumseh Mall.

Police say that around 4:00am officers responded to a security alarm at the mall. When officers arrived, they discovered significant damage to the front of the building.

They say that the suspects used a vehicle as a battering ram to enter the mall and then access a jewelry store. The suspects stole a substantial amount of jewelry before fleeing the scene. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Shortly thereafter, police received a call for a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road. Upon further investigation, officers learned that this was the vehicle used in the break-and-enter. It had substantial damage and heavy fire damage.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing with an orange and yellow traffic vest.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.