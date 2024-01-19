Two Suspects Wanted For Retail Theft
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 19th, 2024, 10:02am
Windsor Police is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for theft.
Police say that on January 8th, 2024, the suspects entered a retail store in the 4300 block of Walker Road, selected numerous items, and exited without paying. The pair then fled in a white pickup truck.
The female suspect is described as white, late 30s, 5’6,” with blond hair. At the time of the incident, she wore an off-white winter coat and dark pants and carried a black shoulder bag.
The male suspect is described as white, late 40s, 5’10,” with an average build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black leather coat, dark jeans, and brown shoes.
If you can identify either suspect, please call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.