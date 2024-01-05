Two Suspects Arrested For Assault

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects for assault causing bodily harm following an incident in the city’s west end.

Police said that on January 4th, 2024, patrol officers responded to a call for service in the 1400 block of Grove Avenue. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 38-year-old male with multiple injuries. Through investigation, it was determined two males had assaulted the victim with a golf club in his sleep.

Officers located and arrested two suspects. The 26-year-old and the 29-year-old are both charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.