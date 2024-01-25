CloudyNow
Transport Truck Driver Charged After Driving Onto The Herb Gray Parkway Trail

Thursday January 25th, 2024, 2:06pm

Accidents
0
0

A transport truck operator is facing careless driving charges following an incident on the Herb Gray Parkway Trail.

Police say that shortly before 9:00pm last night, officers were called to the corner of Fazio Drive and Lambton Street in South Windsor.

A transport truck had driven onto the trail and damaged a light pole, stop sign, and fence before stopping at the pedestrian overpass. The vehicle also sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

In addition to careless driving, the operator faces charges of failing to ensure daily inspection and maintain a daily log.

