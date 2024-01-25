Toronto Man Arrested In Romance Fraud And Theft Investigation



One person is charged following an Ontario Provincial Police Essex Detachment Crime Unit fraud and theft investigation in Lakeshore.

Police say that the investigation began in January, after they received a complaint from an individual who had been defrauded of approximately $370,000. The victim also reported several items had been stolen from their residence, including a vehicle, cash and jewellery.

The victim told police they had entered into a relationship with a person who claimed to be terminally ill and in need of money for medical treatment. The individual did not repay the money and then left their shared residence.

On January 24, 2024, police took Christopher Lancop, 37-years-old of Toronto, into custody. This individual is facing the following charges:

Fraud over $5000 (three counts)

Theft over $5000 (four counts)

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.