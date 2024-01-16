Three People Arrested For Homicide In Tilbury
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 16th, 2024, 9:08am
Three people have been arrested after a homicide in Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent Police say that on January 12th, 2024, they attended Jacob Road in Dover Township regarding a deceased male being located on the roadside.
The coroner’s office was contacted while a preliminary death investigation commenced.
Through investigation, three people, two adult males and one adult female from Tilbury, have been charged with first-degree murder. The accused parties appeared in court on January 15th, 2024, and all have been remanded to a future date.
The investigation is ongoing; if anyone has any information to assist the investigation, please contact Detective Cole Abbott at [email protected] or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
Comment With Facebook