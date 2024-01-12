Light SnowNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-8 °C
18 °F		CloudyMon
-11 °C
12 °F		Chance Of SnowTue
-10 °C
14 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Three Arrested After Shotgun And Drugs Seized

Friday January 12th, 2024, 9:55am

Crime & Police News
0
0

An investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of a loaded shotgun and drugs.

Police say around 4:30 pm on January 10th, 2024, they executed a search warrant at a motel in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street. During their search, officers located and seized a loaded 12GA shotgun, a .22 caliber air rifle, and bear spray. They also recovered $1,135 in Canadian currency, 4.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 15.6 grams of fentanyl.

A 49-year-old, 35-year-old and 37-year-old are all facing several charges.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message