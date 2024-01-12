Three Arrested After Shotgun And Drugs Seized

An investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of a loaded shotgun and drugs.

Police say around 4:30 pm on January 10th, 2024, they executed a search warrant at a motel in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street. During their search, officers located and seized a loaded 12GA shotgun, a .22 caliber air rifle, and bear spray. They also recovered $1,135 in Canadian currency, 4.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 15.6 grams of fentanyl.

A 49-year-old, 35-year-old and 37-year-old are all facing several charges.