Suspects Sought In Armed Robbery On Patricia Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 27th, 2024, 9:29am
Windsor Police are searching for four suspects with a firearm following a robbery.
Police say that the victim, a 28-year-old man, agreed to drive the four suspects from the Burlington area to Windsor.
Once they arrived in the 200 block of Patricia Road around 8:00pm Thursday, the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, struck him in the head, and stole his money and vehicle, a 2013 grey Hyundai.
The suspects were last seen fleeing in the stolen vehicle east on Riverside Drive West from Patricia Road. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
All four suspects are described as black males in their 20s, wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.