Suspect Sought After Pointing Firearm At Another Person

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who pointed a firearm at a person in east Windsor.

Police say that shortly before noon on January 18th, 2024, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 1100 block of Cora Greenwood Drive. The suspect reportedly knocked on the door of a home and claimed to have a delivery for one of the residents.

When a homeowner opened the door, the suspect pulled a firearm out of his backpack and pointed it at them. The homeowner quickly slammed the door on the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

No one was physically injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 20-22 years old, 5’8”, and approximately 150lbs. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, grey winter coat, black cargo pants, and black mountain boots and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.