Suspect Faces Charges Of Assault And Arson Following Downtown Apartment Fire

A 64-year-old man is facing charges of assault and arson following an apartment fire in downtown Windsor.

Police say that just before 11:30am on Thursday, Sheriff’s Office personnel, private security, and Windsor Housing staff attended an apartment building in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue to execute an eviction.

Upon arrival at the unit, the parties discovered the tenant wearing a hazmat suit and respirator mask. The tenant splashed three of the parties with an unknown, noxious substance, causing them to retreat to the building lobby. Shortly after that, the tenant entered the lobby and was detained by the Sheriff.

Windsor Police were called to the scene, where they took custody of the tenant. Officers also noticed a fire on the tenant’s balcony, which he admitted to starting. Windsor Fire & Rescue Services were called to extinguish the blaze.

Following this incident, the tenant was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The three parties exposed to the substance did not report any injuries.

The man faces charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (x 2), assault with a weapon, and arson with disregard for human life.