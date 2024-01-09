Suspect Arrested Twice In Connection With The Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Windsor Police have arrested a 45-year-old male suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say they launched an investigation in December after receiving a report that an adult male had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female. Investigators learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform. The victim entered a sexual relationship with the adult male suspect for just over a month.

On December 27th, 2023, officers arrested the suspect at a residence in the 10000 block of Eastcourt Drive. At that time, he was charged with sexual interference, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life and making available sexual explicit material to a person under 16 years old.

On December 28th, 2023, the suspect was released on bail under strict conditions not to contact the victim.

As the investigation continued, investigators learned that he had once again contacted the victim. On January 8th, 2024, officers located the victim at the suspect’s residence.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, assault with a weapon, telecommunication with a person under 16 years of age for a specific criminal offence, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography, possession of child pornography for an unlawful purpose, mischief under $5,000 and three counts of breach of release conditions.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.