Suspect Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

The Major Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after police received a complaint that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted and held against her will for several days.

Investigators learned the victim met with the suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Once inside the home, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and kept her confined for four days.

The victim eventually escaped the residence and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested a suspect on January 6th, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.