Suspect Arrested Following Armed Robbery In Walkerville

Windsor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man following an armed robbery in Walkerville.

Police say that just before 1:00am on December 26th, they responded to a report of a robbery at a residence in the 1000 block of Moy Avenue. Officers learned that the suspect approached the victim in the alley as he attempted to enter his vehicle.

The suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and a knife and subsequently stole the victim’s vehicle. No one was physically injured during the incident.

Through investigation, officers identified a 35-year-old suspect.

On December 30th, the Problem Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 900 block of Gladstone. He is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.