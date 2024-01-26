Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police has charged a female suspect in connection to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say that on January 22nd, 2023, officers responded to a reported theft of a white 2023 BMW from the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road. Officers located and reviewed surveillance video, which showed a vehicle pull up next to the BMW, at which time a female passenger exited and quickly drove off in the stolen car.

The female suspect was identified and the following day members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested her at a residence in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue. She has been charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.