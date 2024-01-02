CloudyNow
Suspect Arrested After Breaking Into East-End Residence

Tuesday January 2nd, 2024, 1:59pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a break-in at an east-end residence.

Police say that just after 2:00am Tuesday, officers responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Rossini Blvd. after the victim awoke to their home alarm system notifying them of an intruder.

Video surveillance at the residence showed the suspect entering the rear of the house and subsequently fleeing after the alarm was activated. The victim was not physically injured in this incident.

K-9 officer Rolex and his handler tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1900 block of Tourangeau Road, where the suspect was subsequently arrested.

The 24-year-old is charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.

 

Do You Like This Article?

