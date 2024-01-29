CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
Mainly CloudyMon
3 °C
37 °F		SnowTue
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Stoney Point Intersection Closed After Crash

Monday January 29th, 2024, 10:39am

Accidents
0
0

OPP has closed an intersection near Stoney Point intersection after a two-vehicle collision.

The collision between a fuel tanker and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Comber Side Road and Lakeshore Road 302 happened Monday morning.

There were minor injuries.

The intersection is closed to traffic to allow the Ministry of the Environment to clean up a fuel spill.

Road closures are also in place on County Road 2 at Comber Side Road and County Road 42 at Comber Side Road.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message