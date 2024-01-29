Stoney Point Intersection Closed After Crash

OPP has closed an intersection near Stoney Point intersection after a two-vehicle collision.

The collision between a fuel tanker and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Comber Side Road and Lakeshore Road 302 happened Monday morning.

There were minor injuries.

The intersection is closed to traffic to allow the Ministry of the Environment to clean up a fuel spill.

Road closures are also in place on County Road 2 at Comber Side Road and County Road 42 at Comber Side Road.