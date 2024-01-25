SIU Investigating After Suspect Arrested For Impaired Driving And Assault After Foot Chase

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving and assault, following a foot pursuit.

Police say that shortly after 6:00pm on January 23rd, 2024, they received several complaints after a motorist struck a fence in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. When officers arrived, the motorist refused to stop and sped away erratically. In the interest of public safety, officers didn’t pursue the vehicle.

Through investigation, officers learned the motorist also assaulted a homeowner who confronted him about his damaged fence. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Tourangeau Road. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The suspect is charged with assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants not related to this incident.

Windsor Police notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who invoked their mandate. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.