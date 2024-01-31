UPDATED: Shooting On Erie Street East

Last updated: Wednesday January 31st, 2:37pm

Windsor Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at an Erie Street business.

Police say that just after 8:00am on January 31st, 2024, officers were called to the 800 block of Erie Street East for a report of damage to a restaurant. Upon arrival, officers discovered shattered windows and multiple shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported at the time of this incident.

Through investigation, officers obtained video footage of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2:00am on January 31st, 2024.

A newer model blacked-out GMC Z71 pickup truck with a ball trailer hitch and no tonneau cover has been identified as the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cameras for evidence connected to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.