UPDATED: Police Situation In Kingsville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 25th, 2024, 3:54pm
Last updated: Friday January 26th, 1:39pm
One person is in custody following an incident involving a barricaded person at an address on Main Street in Kingsville.
The incident began around 3:00pm Thursday and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit were called to the scene.
A 41-year-old resident of Windsor was taken into custody and transferred to the care of the Windsor Police Service. No charges were laid.
There were no injuries.
