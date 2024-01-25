CloudyNow
UPDATED: Police Situation In Kingsville

Thursday January 25th, 2024, 3:54pm

Kingsville
0
0

Last updated: Friday January 26th, 1:39pm

One person is in custody following an incident involving a barricaded person at an address on Main Street in Kingsville.

The incident began around 3:00pm Thursday and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit were called to the scene.

A 41-year-old resident of Windsor was taken into custody and transferred to the care of the Windsor Police Service. No charges were laid.

There were no injuries.

 

