Mostly CloudyNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-8 °C
18 °F		CloudyMon
-11 °C
12 °F		Chance Of SnowTue
-10 °C
14 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seize $35,000 In Drugs, Arrest One Suspect

Friday January 12th, 2024, 4:38pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and seized over $35,000 in illegal drugs.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on January 11th, 2024.

During their search, officers seized 209 grams of fentanyl, 84 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 33 grams of cocaine, 33 morphine tablets, $620 in currency, and two digital scales.

A 44-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on site and is facing several charges.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message