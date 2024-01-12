Police Seize $35,000 In Drugs, Arrest One Suspect

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and seized over $35,000 in illegal drugs.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue on January 11th, 2024.

During their search, officers seized 209 grams of fentanyl, 84 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 33 grams of cocaine, 33 morphine tablets, $620 in currency, and two digital scales.

A 44-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on site and is facing several charges.