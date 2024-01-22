Police Seeking Suspects Following Home Invasion

The Windsor Police are looking for five suspects in connection with a home invasion in Remington Park.

Police say that just before midnight on January 20th, 2024, three masked suspects forcefully gained entry to a home in the 1400 block of Southdale Drive.

The homeowner was not home at this time.

Once inside, the suspects stole a substantial amount of jewelry. The homeowner returned home during the incident and encountered the suspects. When the homeowner approached the front door, the three suspects exited the residence armed with weapons and subsequently fled eastbound on Southdale Drive.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and a turquoise face mask.

The third suspect is described as a male wearing a tan jacket and black ski mask.

A fourth and fifth suspect of unknown description occupied the getaway vehicle during the offence.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers.