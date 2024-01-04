Police Seeking Suspect In Chainsaw Theft

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole two chainsaws from a retail store in the 1900 block of Division Road.

Police say the suspect is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.