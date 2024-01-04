Police Seeking Suspect In Chainsaw Theft
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 4th, 2024, 8:15am
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole two chainsaws from a retail store in the 1900 block of Division Road.
Police say the suspect is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message