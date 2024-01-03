Police Seeking Fraud Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 3rd, 2024, 12:23pm
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who used a fraudulent driver’s licence to attempt to finance the purchase of two new vehicles. The suspect is wanted on a total of 12 charges, including two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of identity theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message