Police Seeking Fraud Suspect

Wednesday January 3rd, 2024, 12:23pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who used a fraudulent driver’s licence to attempt to finance the purchase of two new vehicles. The suspect is wanted on a total of 12 charges, including two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of identity theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

