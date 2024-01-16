Police Seeking Alleged Theft And Fraud Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft from employees at a grocery store.

Police allege that the male suspect entered a grocery store in the 1500 block of Huron Church Road and unlawfully gained entry to the staff break room. The suspect took several debit cards and personal belongings before fleeing the store.

The suspect then used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The suspect is wanted for fraud under $5,000, using a credit card obtained by crime, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact @Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.