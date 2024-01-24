Light RainNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of DrizzleThu
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
7 °C
45 °F		CloudySat
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Looking For Car Theft Suspect

Wednesday January 24th, 2024, 4:32pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police need your help identifying a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a convenience store.

Police say that just after 7:30pm on January 23rd, 2024, they were dispatched after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The suspect later attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect is described as a 35-40-year-old white male with blond facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a cream-coloured toque, brown winter jacket, grey jogging pants, and dark boots, and he carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message