Police Looking For Car Theft Suspect

Windsor Police need your help identifying a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a convenience store.

Police say that just after 7:30pm on January 23rd, 2024, they were dispatched after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The suspect later attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect is described as a 35-40-year-old white male with blond facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a cream-coloured toque, brown winter jacket, grey jogging pants, and dark boots, and he carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com