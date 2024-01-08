Police Look To Identify Alleged Theft Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 8th, 2024, 4:32pm
Windsor Police Service are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect involved in a recent theft from an apartment building.
Police say that on December 20th, the pictured suspect stole a bicycle from an apartment building in the 400 block of Park Street West. The suspect is wanted for one count of theft under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
