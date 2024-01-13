Mostly CloudyNow
Police Arrest Four Suspects For Robbery, Fifth Suspect Still At Large

Saturday January 13th, 2024, 4:07pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested four suspects and is seeking a fifth following a robbery in the city’s east end.

Police say that around 11:30 pm on January 11th, 2024, they responded to a victim who had been robbed in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The victim was surrounded and assaulted by a group of suspects, stripped of his clothing and personal items, and left in the parking lot.

Shortly after that, officers located and arrested four suspects.

A 21-year-old and three teens are facing several charges.

Additionally, a 13-year-old female is wanted on a charge of robbery with violence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

