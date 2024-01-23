Person Charged, Deceased Identified In Lakeshore Homicide

One person has been charged with murder in an ongoing homicide investigation in Lakeshore.

On January 20th, 2024, OPP say they advised by LaSalle Police that an individual had turned himself in following a shooting at an address on Faleria Street in Lakeshore.

The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police have charged 47-year-old Glen Mayer of LaSalle with first-degree murder. The accused remains in custody.

The deceased is identified as 47-year-old Tony Bechara of Windsor.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.