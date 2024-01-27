One Arrested In R.I.D.E. Program
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 27th, 2024, 5:31pm
Windsor Police conducted R.I.D.E and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg Friday night.
In total,210 vehicles were checked with 59 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices).
One motorist was arrested for impaired driving.
