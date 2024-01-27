NEWS >
One Arrested In R.I.D.E. Program

Saturday January 27th, 2024, 5:31pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police conducted R.I.D.E and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg Friday night.

In total,210 vehicles were checked with 59 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices).

One motorist was arrested for impaired driving.

