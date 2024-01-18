ClearNow
Multiple Shots Fired In South Walkerville

Thursday January 18th, 2024, 4:41pm

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in South Walkerville.

Police say that just after 1:00am Thursday, they responded to a call about gunshots in the 2500 block of Turner Road. The shots are believed to have been fired on January 17th at approximately 1:45am.

Once on scene, officers located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes as well as several shell casings. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

