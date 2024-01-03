Handgun And Drugs Seized After Stolen Vehicle Stopped

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect after recovering a stolen vehicle and seizing a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.

On January 3rd, 2024, shortly after midnight, police spotted a stolen vehicle at a business in the 900 block of Ottawa Street. Officers quickly located and arrested the vehicle’s driver inside the business. Police also seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, and large quantity of illegal drugs, which the suspect had discarded shortly before his arrest.

The drugs seized included 14.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17.5 grams of fentanyl, and 3.5 grams of cocaine.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with breach of probation, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x5), and 11 weapons offences.