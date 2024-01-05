Essex County OPP Conduct Holiday Shoplifting Blitz, Nine Charged

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, along with the support of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, conducted a proactive holiday retail shoplifting blitz across Essex County between December 6th and 14th, 2023.

Officers coordinated with various retailers, including loss prevention officers from businesses within OPP patrolled communities in Essex County. Surveillance was conducted to identify active shoplifters whom uniform officers then arrested.

As a result, nine individuals were arrested and charged with a total of 24 criminal charges.

A total of $2,085 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to retailers over the course of the blitz. Some of the items recovered included electronics, alcohol, clothing, and cosmetics.

“These are not victimless crimes; they have the potential to pose a significant risk to the safety of our communities, including employees in a retail sector and consumers who may be present when these crimes occur,” OPP said.