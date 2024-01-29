Driver Charged For Having a Printed Paper Licence Plate
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 29th, 2024, 2:23pm
A 45-year-old driver from Leamington was charged after police discovered that the individual’s vehicle had paper copies of a licence plate affixed instead of the Ministry of Transportation-issued plate.
Police say that around 1:30am on January 22nd, 2024, an officer on general patrol on Talbot Street West in Leamington checked a vehicle’s license plate. The check revealed that the plate was no longer valid.
After conducting a traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle had been plated with a paper copy of the invalid plate.
Police charged the driver with driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, operate an unsafe vehicle.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
