Driver Charged For Having a Printed Paper Licence Plate

Monday January 29th, 2024, 2:23pm

County News
0
0

A 45-year-old driver from Leamington was charged after police discovered that the individual’s vehicle had paper copies of a licence plate affixed instead of the Ministry of Transportation-issued plate.

Police say that around 1:30am on January 22nd, 2024, an officer on general patrol on Talbot Street West in Leamington checked a vehicle’s license plate. The check revealed that the plate was no longer valid.

After conducting a traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle had been plated with a paper copy of the invalid plate.

Police charged the driver with driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, operate an unsafe vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

 

 

 

 

 

