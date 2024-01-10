Driver Charged After Tecumseh Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 11:35am
A Sarnia man has been charged after a crash in Tecumseh.
OPP say that it happened just after 5:30pm on January 9th, 2024, involving two vehicles on Manning Road south of Baseline Road.
A southbound vehicle reportedly entered the northbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with another oncoming vehicle.
All three parties involved in the collision were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Sarnia man was charged with Careless Driving.
