Light SnowNow
-4 °C
24 °F
Chance Of FlurriesThu
-3 °C
27 °F		Periods Of SnowFri
-5 °C
23 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Investigating Bomb Threat Against Retail Store

Thursday January 18th, 2024, 1:29pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a retail store in South Windsor.

Police say around 12:30pm on January 17th, 2024, employees at a WalMart in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue received a telephone call stating there were explosives inside the building. Police were dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located, and the store was re-opened to the public shortly after 2:00pm.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message