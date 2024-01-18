Police Investigating Bomb Threat Against Retail Store

Windsor Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a retail store in South Windsor.

Police say around 12:30pm on January 17th, 2024, employees at a WalMart in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue received a telephone call stating there were explosives inside the building. Police were dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located, and the store was re-opened to the public shortly after 2:00pm.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.