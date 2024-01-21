Light SnowNow
-1 °C
30 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-8 °C
18 °F		CloudyMon
-11 °C
12 °F		Chance Of SnowTue
-10 °C
14 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

21-Year-Old Charged For Driving 49 km/h Over The Limit On Front Road

Friday January 12th, 2024, 5:19pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A 21-year-old from Windsor was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle.

Police say she was clocked going 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the 2600 block of Front Road on Friday just after 11:00 am.

Her licence was suspended for 30 days, and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message