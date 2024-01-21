21-Year-Old Charged For Driving 49 km/h Over The Limit On Front Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 12th, 2024, 5:19pm
A 21-year-old from Windsor was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle.
Police say she was clocked going 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the 2600 block of Front Road on Friday just after 11:00 am.
Her licence was suspended for 30 days, and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.
