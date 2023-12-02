Windsor RCMP Warn Their Number Has Been Spoofed

The Windsor RCMP says that their local phone number, 519-948-5287, has been spoofed and is being used unlawfully to intimidate and defraud victims.

The RCMP says that they will never ask you to make payments using bit coin or gift cards, never show up to your residence to collect money for a child in jail and will never ask for your personal information such as your social insurance number (sin), your date of birth (dob) or phone number.

“Please also be aware that the RCMP in Ontario is not the police of jurisdiction. In Ontario, the RCMP enforces federal laws, including national security, border integrity, transnational, serious and organized crime and financial crimes such as cybercrime, money laundering and counterfeiting,” a news release said.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you suspect that you are being scammed, hang up, wait ten minutes and call your local police service.