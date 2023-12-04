Windsor Man Killed In Chatham-Kent Crash

A Windsor man has died after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the single motor vehicle collision happened on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line in Chatham Township around 3:50pm on December 2nd.

They say that the vehicle travelling northbound with four occupants, left the roadway, entered the water and came to rest on the south side of the creek.

Three occupants, a 23-year-old London woman, a 27-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Strathroy man, were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The fourth, a 27-year-old Windsor man, received life-saving efforts at the scene but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Kristen Charron at [email protected] or 519-355-1092.